ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the ANC's top six leaders will meet to discuss options for President Zuma's future. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Johannesburg - The long awaited meeting between President Jacob Zuma and the ANC 'Top Six' leaders is set for Sunday night.





Zuma’s future hangs in the balance as pressure mounts on him to step down.





ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe told congregants in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, that ANC officials were meeting Zuma to consider options regarding his future.





“We want to ensure that there is stability in the country, that is why we are meeting President Zuma tonight (Sunday night). We are not going to humiliate President Zuma; we are going to have a discussion on what is in the interest of the ANC and the economy,” Mantashe said, speaking during a service of at the headquarters of the St. John’s Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Katlegong.





“We are asking for prayer so that there is peace in that meeting; we must be able to look at various options,” he added.









Last week Mantashe told Independent Media that the options facing Zuma included the president stepping down voluntarily, and facing a motion of no confidence or impeachment in Parliament.





Mantashe also heaped praise on Ramaphosa, saying since his election the Rand had strengthened and that there was a growing confidence in the country from business.





"Our job is to not disappoint people," he said.





Mantashe’s comment came as pressure mounted both inside and outside of the ANC on Zuma to resign as head of state, a situation that has also laid bare divisions within the top six leadership of the organisation.









National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has scheduled a motion of no confidance in Zuma on February 22, should he refuse to step down.





This is after she rejected attempts by the DA to postpone the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday and by the EFF to have a motion of no confidence tabled before Zuma addresses the nation.



