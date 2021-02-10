Many nurses will end up as patients if government doesn’t roll out the vaccine soon - Denosa

Cape Town - Many nurses will end up in hospital beds as patients, if the government doesn’t roll out the J&J vaccine very soon.

This is the message from the Democratic Nurses Union (Denosa), after the government announced earlier today that the Covid-19 vaccination programme is likely to take place next week but could not give more specific details.

Thousands of nurses across the country had their hopes dashed after the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout was put on hold - which was supposed to take place this week - after studies revealed that it offered minimal protection for mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms in patients infected with the 501Y.V2 variant circulating in the country.

Denosa spokesperson, Sibongiseni Delihlazo said although they welcome government’s move, they are worried about the wellbeing of nurses should there be any more delays in the roll out of the vaccine.

“Very soon many nurses will be lying in hospital beds as patients and there will be no one to care for the sick in hospitals. We urge government to start rollout as soon as possible to protect our nurses, who have been working tirelessly since the pandemic started last year. They are tired, some of them very sick because of a lack of proper PPE,” he said.