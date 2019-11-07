Mzwanele Manyi has defended GCIS's decision to support Gupta-owned The New Age with advertising even though it had unaudited circulation figures.
Manyi had returned to the inquiry on Thursday and faced questions regarding his “dismissal” from the Department of Labour and his move to GCIS.
He had served as GCIS head, replacing Themba Maseko in February 2011. He had been accused of bullying staff to support Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper - which he eventually purchased from the family.
Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr was continuously interrupted and accused of ambushing Manyi in her questioning.
"Miss Hofmeyr wants to push her own narrative of a dismissal,” Manyi said.
Hofmeyr was probing Manyi’s alleged dismissal from the Department of Labour in 2010.