Cape Town - Former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi is adamant his appearance before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will not cost his new party votes. Manyi recently threw his weight behind the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Speaking to The Sunday Independent, Manyi said he was there to dispel claims that millions were channelled to Gupta-owned media entities during his tenure as chief executive of the Communication and Information System (GCIS).

“It was not like I appeared because I stole money or did anything."

“My appearance was based on the fact that I dismantled the bid adjudication committee and I gave reasons because that bid was corrupt, and I produced evidence to show that,” said Manyi.

He highlighted that he did not leave his political home of decades (the ANC) due to the outcome of the 54th national elective conference.

“If NDZ (Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma) came in and implemented issues of transformation projects there’d be no problem. But if she came and we still had the same lacklustre performance, I would have left. I love ATM because they are doing exactly what I was going to do,” he said.

He then pointed out that the decision to dump the ANC was triggered by the party’s ways in 2018, a year in which he believes it was found wanting. “The party distorted resolutions taken at the Nasrec conference in 2017 like to expropriate land without compensation. The ANC also abandoned the resolution for the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank and the formation of a state bank.”

Meanwhile, ANC acting national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said Manyi had a right to leave the organisation.

“We live in a constitutional democracy. I don’t think we must punish people for making choices.

“However, over the recent period, all people who founded their own organisations spoke as though they represent the core values of the ANC.

“But because they didn’t achieve what they wanted in the ANC, then they decided to go and form their own political parties.”

Manyi’s acquisition of then Gupta-owned media assets (ANN7 and The New Age), was dealt a blow when the paper was forced into liquidation and MultiChoice did not renew the broadcast licence.

“I was hounded out of business because of politics, and that’s why we have to fix the politics,” he said.

