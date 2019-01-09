Controversial former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has dumped the "tired" ANC to join the newly formed African Transformation Movement. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Controversial former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has dumped the "tired" ANC to join the newly-formed African Transformation Movement (ATM), which was established by some of the biggest country's churches. ATM was formed last year by the SA Council of Messianic Churches in Christ, which is a faith-based organisation that has declared itself non-tribal and non-racial.

Manyi declared that "the ANC has done all it could do and is now very tired and fatigued".

He said the period since the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC leader has been the most disastrous year for transformation in South Africa.

Manyi backed Minister in the Presidency responsible for monitoring and evaluation Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the race to replace former president Jacob Zuma as ANC leader.

"Transformation was not only in reverse gear in 2018 but had made a U-turn and driving backwards reversing all the gains," he said.

According to Manyi, resolutions taken at the ANC's December 2017 national conference have been distorted, not implemented and abandoned in Ramaphosa's first year as ANC president.

He said the 12 months since Ramaphosa replaced Zuma as head of state, parastatals have become slaughterhouses for black executives.

Manyi singled out the axing of former Transnet chief executive Siyabonga Gama and the alleged usurping of Eskom boss Phakamani Hadebe by the power utility's chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer.

"Eskom has turned a black chief executive into corporate affairs head looking after employee wellbeing, customer relations etc and placed a white man as COO to run the core operations of Eskom," he said.

Political Bureau