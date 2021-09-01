'Maphatsoe dedicated his time and effort fighting for the liberation of the people of SA’

Cape Town - The parliamentary presiding officers have expressed their shock and sadness about ANC MP Kebby Maphatsoe’s passing. Maphatsoe, who served as deputy minister of defence and military veterans from 2014 to 2019, was a member of the portfolio committees on sports, arts and culture and police at the time of his death.

“Mr Maphatsoe dedicated his time and effort fighting for the liberation of the people of South Africa,” said National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo. “A trained Umkhonto weSizwe combatant, the welfare of military veterans was not only close to his heart but he worked tirelessly to ensure their recognition and integration in the democratic South Africa. “Mr Maphatsoe was a humble leader and a dedicated public representative whose role and efforts in the liberation of the people, his pursuit for social justice and human rights will be remembered.”

Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said Parliament sent its heartfelt condolences to Maphatsoe’s family; his political home, the ANC; and all whose lives he touched. Meanwhile, the ANC parliamentary caucus also expressed shock and sadness about Maphatsoe’s death. “In comrade Maphatsoe's passing, the ANC has been robbed of a dedicated, loyal and patriotic freedom fighter, a robust and fearless legislator as well as a capable leader.

“The ANC caucus conveys its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and comrades during this difficult time,” the statement said. Maphatsoe became an MP in 2014 and, at the time of his death, he was a whip of the study group on sports, arts and culture. He previously served in the portfolio committee on police as a whip of the study group.

Maphatsoe has served before as the president and national chairperson of the MK Military Veterans Association since 2007. He was a former member of the Congress of South African Students, Soweto Youth Congress and South African Youth Congress.