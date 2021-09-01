Maphatsoe wanted ANC to be involved in his funeral, no one to be sidelined

Johannesburg - The family of the late former deputy minister of defence and military veterans, and leader of the now-disbanded Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), Kebby Maphatsoe, confirmed that he died from cardiac failure. Kebby’s brother Joseph Maphatsoe dismissed reports that his brother died from Covid-19 in hospital, like some media reports suggested.

“My brother died peacefully in his sleep. He was confirmed to have died from cardiac arrest. He died around 12pm. At about 10am, he invited his wife and told her whatever must happen. When she came back to give him food, he said he was still resting and could come back after an hour. “The wife came back after an hour. He was fast asleep and she didn't realise he died in his sleep. When the paramedics arrived I was here, they said he died from cardiac failure,” said Maphatsoe. Maphastoe said the family is happy for the ANC and the MKMVA to be with them within a short space of time.

“His last wishes (wrote a letter on Sunday) if he passes on, here is my programme, here are the speakers, the ANC and the MKMVA, and the government, should be involved in my funeral, no one is sidelined,” he said. Video: Ntombi Nkosi Maphatsoe asked for everyone to give them space to grieve, he said the funeral will take place this coming Sunday, but the venue will be announced soon.

The ANC deputy secretary Jessie Duarte visited the home of the late Maphatsoe, to pay homage and convey condolences to the family on behalf of the movement. Also visiting the home is ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Dakota Legoete, ANCWL (ANC Women’s League) member Nomvula Mokonyane, MKMVA members, and extended family members Duarte said they came, as the ANC, to send the condolences to the family, saying that a sudden death took them by surprise.