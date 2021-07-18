Mapisa-Nqakula appears before Parliament on army deployment

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the top brass of the military were expected to appear before the joint standing committee on defence on Sunday to give details on the deployment of 25 000 soldiers to restore order and stability in the country. This follows days of looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The co-chairperson of the standing committee, Cyril Xaba, said this was an important meeting to give an indication on how the soldiers would be deployed in the hotspot areas. Mapisa-Nqakula was supposed to appear in the committee a few days ago, but she could not sit in the entire meeting as she had to attend another meeting of the National Security Council. The deployment of the army has been welcomed by most of the parties, who said it should take control of the streets and other key infrastructure.