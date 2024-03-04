Mapisa-Nqakula denies allegations of corruption

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has denied allegations she received millions in bribes when she was Minister of Defence, saying she will cooperate with any investigation into the claims. Mapisa-Nqakula said at no point she solicited or received kickbacks when she was defence minister.

She served as defence minister between 2012 and 2021. It was reported in the Sunday Times at the weekend that Mapisa-Nqakula was given R2.3 million, stuffed in bags, by one of the contractors in the defence department. The Office of the Speaker said on Monday Mapisa-Nqakula would welcome investigations into the allegations.

Mike Ramagoma, from the Speaker’s office, said Mapisa-Nqakula was concerned about the “purported affidavit” from one of the contractors of the department of defence. “The Speaker believes investigations of this nature ought to be conducted with the utmost diligence and respect for due process, and accordingly, finds the manner in which this purported investigation has been conducted and shared with the media highly objectionable. “The Speaker reaffirms her commitment to fully cooperate with any formal investigation into these allegations. She remains steadfast in her conviction of innocence and her dedication to continue serving the public with honour and integrity,” said Ramagoma.

It was alleged that the contractor made several payments to Mapisa-Nqakula when she served as Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. Mapisa-Nqakula was appointed Speaker of the National Assembly in 2021. [email protected]