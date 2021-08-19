Mapisa-Nqakula: I will protect integrity of Parliament

Newly elected Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has promised to protect the integrity and decorum of Parliament as opposition parties continue to object to her election. This came moments after she was elected with a huge majority by members of the ANC in the chamber.

Mapisa-Nqakula said it was crucial that the three branches of the state maintain their independence but also collaborate in certain areas. She said she was returning to Parliament after spending many years in the Cabinet. She previously served as chief whip of the ANC in Parliament and later as chairperson of the joint standing committee on intelligence. She also chaired the joint standing committee on defence. In her speech in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula promised to work with all parties and protect the integrity of Parliament.

“I extend a hand of co-operation to each member and to each of the political parties represented in this House and pledge to protect the integrity and mandate of this House together with each one of you without fear or favour,” said Mapisa-Nqakula. She said this had been an emotional day for her as members of Parliament were casting their ballots. “This is a particularly emotional occasion for me, seated amongst you in those benches during the proceedings and election, I sincerely felt humbled to be nominated as a candidate for the position of Speaker of this august House,” she said.