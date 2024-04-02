Mapisa-Nqakula must fall on her sword, say parties

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has called on Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to hand herself over to the police after the High Court in Pretoria rejected her application. This comes as the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli to urgently table the motion of no confidence on Mapisa-Nqakula and for Parliament to debate it.

Holomisa said when he raised the matter in 2019, he was told by the joint standing committee on defence to take his allegations to the police and this was done. He said there was no time for a motion of no confidence. The best thing for Mapisa-Nqakula was to surrender to the South African Police Service (SAPS). Mapisa-Nqakula had gone to the high court on an urgent basis to stop the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate from arresting her.

This was after the ID raided her home in Bruma, Johannesburg. Holomisa said Mapisa-Nqakula must fall on her sword. “We wrote to the Joint Standing Committee on Defence on March 26, 2021 about allegations that she received several payments totalling over R5 million between 2017 and 2019 from at least one company that had contracts with the South African National Defence Force when she served as Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

“I was told to take my accusations to the police. I did, and here we are waiting for Mapisa-Nqakula to do the right thing. “She must please spare us of this business of a motion of no confidence in the National Assembly Speaker. We are busy campaigning. Mapisa-Nqakula must present herself to SAPS, finish and klaar,” said Holomisa. But DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said Tsenoli must urgently table the motion of no confidence in Mapisa-Nqakula.

She said they welcome the judgment of the high court. She said the sooner the motion of no confidence was debated by Parliament the better. This was to protect the integrity of Parliament.

They cannot have a speaker who has a cloud hanging over her head. “Given the severity of the allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula, including 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, it is imperative that Parliament acts as a matter of urgency to address the motion of no confidence,” said Gwarube. The decision of the high court has sent a clear message that no one was above the law.