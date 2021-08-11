Mapisa-Nqakula not getting support from opposition for Speaker’s job

Cape Town - Opposition parties have questioned the nomination of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, by the ANC, to be Speaker – saying it was a mockery of Parliament. The ANC caucus met on Tuesday, when the name of Mapisa-Nqakula was announced. The ruling party backed Mapisa-Nqakula for the top job in Parliament, but opposition parties would have none of it.

Mapisa-Nqakula was axed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during a Cabinet reshuffle late last week. Former Speaker Thandi Modise was appointed new Defence and Military Veterans Minister. The DA, UDM and IFP said the nomination of Mapisa-Nqakula raises questions.

The DA said on Tuesday it would not support Mapisa-Nqakula’s nomination. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said this was a mockery of Parliament and the Constitution. “While the ANC seeks to give a glowing account of Mapisa-Nqakula’s tenure in government, the reality is that there is nothing to celebrate. She is not fit to lead Parliament, as she does not espouse the principles of accountability and transparency required to lead the institution. This nomination is just an example of the ANC recycling an under-performing minister,” said Mazzone.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the nomination of Mapisa-Nqakula raises questions. He said the ANC always rewarded people who were not performing and they were not surprised by this. “This is the policy of the ANC – to reward the incompetent. We are not surprised by this,” said Holomisa.

The IFP said its caucus was still going to meet and take a position on the matter. IFP chief whip Narend Singh said they noted the decision of the ANC to nominate Mapisa-Nqakula. “For now, we have noted the intention by the ANC to put forward Mapisa-Nqakula. Our caucus will have to consider whether to support it or not,” said Singh.

He added that it appeared this was the shuffling of the deck of cards. The ANC caucus said Mapisa-Nqakula had a sound track record in Parliament and government, over the last 25 years. Acting caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said Mapisa-Nqakula had served in different positions in Cabinet in the last few years.

She had served as minister of home affairs, correctional services and, lately, defence – between 2004 and last week, when Ramaphosa removed her. Before that, she was deputy minister of home affairs, between 2002 and 2004. Kota said Mapisa-Nqakula had also played a key role as chair of the intelligence committee in Parliament before that.