Mapisa-Nqakula resigned to protect the ruling party reputation, says ANC

The African National Congress (ANC) says it has received the resignation letter from Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and it valued her contribution in building the democratic state. The party said Mapisa-Nqakula has led by example by resigning instead of waiting to be told to step aside once she is charged.

Mapisa-Nqakula has served in government and Parliament for three decades in various roles. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Mapisa-Nqakula indicated in her letter to party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula that she was resigning in a bid to protect the image of the party. “In her resignation, Comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula highlighted her intention to protect the reputation of our organisation, the African National Congress, after dedicating more than 30 years of service.

“We value her commitment to maintaining the image of our organisation, as it reflects our principles of organisational renewal that promote proactive responsibility-taking among members, rather than waiting for instructions to step aside. “Comrade Lechesa Tsenoli will continue in his role as the Acting Speaker. Should there be any other changes these will be communicated in due course,” said Bhengu-Motsiri. Mapisa-Nqakula faced pressure from political parties to resign after it emerged that she was facing arrest from the Investigating Directorate (ID) of the National Prosecuting Authority.

She went to the High Court in Pretoria to challenge her arrest, but the court ruled against her. She was accused of receiving bribes and gifts from a service provider when she was Minister of Defence. However, Mapisa-Nqakula has denied the allegations against her and said she was innocent.