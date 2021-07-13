Mapisa-Nqakula set to appear before Parliament on using army to quell violence in KZN, Gauteng

Cape Town - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is due to appear before the joint standing committee on defence, to explain the deployment of the army in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The joint standing committee has welcomed the deployment of soldiers as the two provinces are caught up in the looting of major shopping centres.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of the army after several days of looting and violence. Committee co-chairperson Elleck Nchabeleng said the committee members backed the deployment of the army to help the police contain the unrest. “We thus would want to ascertain the role of the SANDF in establishing and maintaining compliance to the rule of law in the two provinces,” said Nchabeleng.