Mapisa-Nqakula: We have deployed 25 000 soldiers

Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says they have pushed up the number of soldiers deployed on the ground in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to 25 000.

This follows an earlier suggestion by President Cyril Ramaphosa that he wanted more troops on the ground compared to the 2 000 that were initially deployed.

Mapisa-Nqakula told the joint standing committee on defence on Wednesday evening that in their discussions with Ramaphosa, he wanted 10 000 soldiers to be deployed in the volatile areas.

But in the meeting with opposition parties early on Wednesday, they wanted 75 000 soldiers.