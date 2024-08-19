Margaret Arnolds resigns as City of Joburg Speaker

Margaret Arnolds, Speaker of the City of Johannesburg and member of the African Independent Congress(AIC), has announced her resignation from the position, effective immediately. The resignation, announced on Saturday, August 17, follows her recent appointment to the position of the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Finance under the newly elected Mayor Dada Morero.

Arnolds, who has served as Speaker for the past nine months, expressed deep gratitude to the Government of Local Unity for entrusting her with the responsibility to lead the legislature during such a critical period. "It has been an honour and privilege to serve the City of Johannesburg in this capacity, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together," she said. Furthermore, Arnolds also extended her heartfelt thanks to all the councillors of the City for their cooperation and commitment to the people of Johannesburg.

She acknowledged the challenges faced during her tenure, highlighting the spirit of unity in addressing the city’s needs. "Your dedication to public service and your relentless efforts in addressing the needs of our communities have been a source of inspiration," Arnolds said. Despite stepping down, Arnolds remains confident in Johannesburg’s future and its leadership, affirming her belief in the city’s resilience and potential.