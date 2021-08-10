Marikana massacre: Seri expresses discontent over lack of prosecutions

Johannesburg - The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA (Seri) has expressed its displeasure that no police officer has been charged for the murder of 34 striking Lonmin mineworkers nine years ago. On Tuesday, Seri said since 2012 the families and surviving mineworkers have continued to bear the trauma and loss which has been compounded by the lack of justice and accountability for the events at Marikana.

According to the institute, to date only nine police officers have been charged but for the murders committed in the days leading up to the August 16, 2012 massacre. The four police officers who were charged for crimes relating to hiding the circumstances around Motiso Otsile Van Wyk Segalala’s death have all been acquitted. Six police officers are standing trial for Pumzile Sokanyile’s death including former North West deputy police commissioner Major-General William Mpembe.

Mpembe also faces charges for the murders of mineworkers Semi Jokanisi, Thembelakhe Mati and police officers Warrant Officers Tsietsi Hendrik Monene, and Sello Lepaaku. In addition, the ex-top cop is also charged with the attempted murders of six mineworkers and another police officer. However, no one has been charged and prosecuted for the deaths of the mineworkers killed on August 16, 2012.

Seri said Marikana exposed the dire state of public order policing in the country. ”The continued lack of accountability for Marikana and the failure to learn from the lessons have resulted in more deaths and injuries since 2012,” the institute noted. It said police appeared ill-prepared and lacking in capacity during the unrest and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month.