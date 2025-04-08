'Markets won't like it': FF Plus warns of negative market reaction if ANC expels parties from GNU

The Freedom Front Plus believes markets will respond "very negatively" if the African National Congress (ANC) expels political parties which did not support the voting of the national budget from the Government of National Unity (GNU). On Tuesday morning, IOL reported that Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader, Corné Mulder said his party will not leave the GNU despite breaking ranks and not voting for the budget fiscal framework in Parliament.

The FF+ and DA, who are both part of the GNU, voted against the passing of the national budget in Parliament last week. Speculation is rife that the ANC might reshuffle Cabinet, bringing in new political parties who supported it during the voting of the national budget. In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Wouter Wessels, chairperson of FF+ said reshuffling Cabinet to expel ministers from parties which did not support the budget would be disastrous for the economy.

"We do not think that is a good option for South Africa. We believe that the markets will react very negatively. We believe that it will create instability, but that's the decision of the ANC. If the ANC wants to form some very unstable government with few small parties, and have just the majority, it is their choice. "If they do not recognise that there are lots of inroads being made in portfolios such as correctional services, that there is contribution being made by Freedom Front Plus and by other GNU partners, that is positive and that benefits all including the ANC, then they are short-sighted. "They must make that decision. We are not going to contribute to walking out and making it easy, and contributing to instability. We will stay there and play our part. If they decide that it is in their hands, then the electorate will have to judge that decision because it won't be to the benefit of South Africa," he said.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has questioned the actions of Democratic Alliance (DA) Cabinet ministers who reported for duty on Monday amid the fallout from the budget vote. On Monday, IOL reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile questioned the actions of Democratic Alliance (DA) Cabinet ministers who reported for duty amid the fallout from the budget vote. “I can see some of them are working today, they are working as ministers, they are going around. I would be ashamed to do that because where does the budget come from? “You run to work as a minister, you did not vote for the budget, but you think it’s okay … I am not sure what they are thinking,” he said.