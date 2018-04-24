Suspended Eskom Executive, Abram Masango, will soon return to his job after a disciplinary hearing against him found he was not guilty. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso

Johannesburg - Suspended Eskom Executive for Group Capital, Abram Masango, will soon return to his job after a disciplinary hearing against him found he was not guilty.

Masango was placed on suspension in November last year and was charged following a forensic report that levelled serious allegations against him.

Eskom announced on Tuesday, that the Masango has been found not guilty.

“Eskom respects the outcome of the disciplinary process held for Masango and will negotiate a date for his return to Eskom with him in due course,” said Eskom interim CEO Phakamani Hadebe concluded.

Masango's suspension was seen as suspicious by many people close to Eskom and was believed to have been manufactured by Eskom executives who were accused of corrupt activity.

Earlier this year, Masango testified at Parliament's Eskom inquiry and told MPs how his life was put in danger after he blew the whistle on corruption at Eskom.

He said former Eskom board chairman Ben Ngubane placed his life in danger when he told former Eskom executive Matshela Koko and other people that he was behind the authorisation of a report into corruption at the power utility.

Masango testified to lawmakers that he was intimidated by Koko over the contents of the report.

Koko was also accused of intimidating witnesses when he faced a disciplinary hearing.

Masango was suspended around the time that DC was expected to take place. Koko has since left Eskom.

"Our starting point has never been subjecting any employee to a disciplinary process with a predetermined outcome but to look at all allegations with a fresh pair of eyes and ensure that a fair, thorough and independent process is undertaken in line with any employee’s contract of employment," said Hadebe.

Political Bureau