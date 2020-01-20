Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba at a press briefing last year. File picture: Nhlanhla Phillips African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has confirmed that he is starting a new political party and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane is likely to follow suit and put speculation to rest. The duo last year confirmed they had established new political formations. Mashaba did not say what the name of their new party will be, but promised that the party "would listen to the voices of ordinary citizens".

The People’s Dialogue, an initiative which they promoted vigorously towards the end of last year, has been running for six weeks and has reached over 1.3 million South Africans on social media, according to an interim report released by Mashaba on Monday.

Mashaba says the dialogue has shown that "South Africans clearly hold an inherent distrust of our current political system and parties.

"In 2019, 53% of our voting-age population did not vote. This is not because there are not serious problems in our country, but because most people in South Africa do not believe our political establishment will improve their lives. The need for an alternative that speaks to voters who have lost faith in the system is clear," he said.