Mashaba rejects ANC, vows ActionSA won’t join forces with ‘corrupt’ coalition in Tshwane

ActionSA has addressed rumours suggesting that its decision to leave the multiparty coalition government in Tshwane, led by DA Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink, is driven by personal or political motives rather than genuine public interest. The party emphasised that their actions are not impulsive or ego driven, but rather rooted in concerns about governance, particularly the management of public finances.

“We do this also mindful of ongoing speculation over whether ActionSA is being driven by anything other than public interest, as it decides to leave the current multiparty government of the Tshwane Metro, headed by a DA Executive Mayor," said ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Mashaba further clarified, "We shall never take such serious decisions on a whim, just to satisfy anyone’s ego or to simply spite anyone, especially when there is a government already in place that works for the people of, in this case, Tshwane." He said. While ActionSA has traditionally opposed unnecessary changes in governments that are functioning well, Mashaba noted they could no longer remain silent about the misinformation being spread, especially regarding the management of public funds. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to truth and transparency.

Additionally, Mashaba acknowledged the public confusion surrounding ongoing events in Tshwane, which led some to believe that ActionSA is considering a coalition with the ANC. He dismissed these rumours, saying that the party will never support the ANC or any party involved in corruption. “We will never support, nor allow ActionSA to be used, to shield corruption and other forms of abuses, irrespective of whom we get into a coalition with,” he stated. Mashaba explained that the decision to explore forming a new coalition government in Tshwane was carefully considered.

This decision, he said, was based on the post-election political reality in South Africa and the instances of mismanagement in the metro. "The decision to consider an alternative municipal coalition government for Tshwane has not been taken lightly, without deep introspection and deliberation by ActionSA’s Senate, our party’s highest decision-making body. But it is a decision we’re prepared to defend because we believe that what we propose will be a better alternative to current abuses of trust, details of which we shall expose at the right time," Mashaba explained.

He urged Tshwane residents to allow ActionSA more time to consult with possible coalition partners to secure the best outcome for the city. The party will make the results of these consultations public once they are finalized. Mashaba also emphasised that if ActionSA cannot secure a coalition that aligns with its values, they are prepared to return to the opposition benches rather than compromise their principles. “All scenarios being considered are premised on the condition that all parties to be involved take a clear, public stance to regard corruption as ‘Public Enemy Number One’ and that it will never be countenanced in any way.