Mashaba says ActionSA has a viable economic plan for SA

Johannesburg: ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says his party has a plan to solve South Africa’s economic challenges which have been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mashaba gave a virtual address on social media platforms on Tuesday where he offered an economic recovery plan which his party believes could help propel the country’s struggling economy and create jobs. ActionSA was launched in September following months of groundwork by Mashaba and other former DA members. It recently made headlines with new recruits including former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former DA Gauteng leader John Moody. Mashaba stated the party's ambitious plans of contesting next year’s local government elections in key metros in Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane – where the ANC’s grip on power seems weakest.

He attacked what he called a poor repose by the government in responding to the economic crisis faced by South Africans, which have been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He further maintained that little solutions have been offered so far on how more people can be employed and for businesses to thrive.

The former Joburg mayor said ActionSA has the capability of providing an alternative avenue.

The party’s plan involves re-arranging the national budget so that funds may be better spent on basic services.

“We will cut the bonds to state-owned entities like SAA into which billions have been sunk without any promise of recovery. The civil service wage bill which was more than doubled from R340 billion in 2010 to R745 billion in 2019 must be reduced. As well as expenditure on the luxuries and perks enjoyed by government officials on travel and VIP security,” he said.

Another priority involved changing labour legislation which the party characterises as “rigid”.

This, he said, would also include ending the dominance of unions.

“A factor to be considered: our labour laws make it difficult to hire South Africans instead of making it easier. They protect the employed for now, at the expense of the employable. Many SMMEs lose out on growth opportunities so they can hire more South Africans; however, rigid labour laws achieve the opposite,” added.

ActionSA also plans to build schools and universities which would provide affordable education, he promised.

Other areas include overhauling the criminal justice system and making it easier for businesses to operate in the country. Mashaba says the country’s civil service should also be staffed with professional and qualified individuals.

“ActionSA exists to provide a new alternative for a country that now feels hopeless,” Mashaba said. | Political Bureau