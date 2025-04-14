Mashaba: 'Want a coalition to fail? Just add the DA'

"This is the first time that we are working with other parties besides the Democratic Alliance (DA), and we are not failing." These were the sentiments of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who believes that the Democratic Alliance is the reason why coalitions are not successful.

Mashaba accused the DA of wanting to run a one-man show in coalitions instead of being a team player. “If you look at a common denominator, everywhere coalition collapse is because of the DA. So I think anyone prepared to work with the DA, you must understand that the likelihood of the coalition arrangement collapsing is very high,” he said. Mashaba spoke to the media on the sidelines of the State of Capital Address (SOCA) in Tshwane on Thursday.

Although Mashaba once said he would never work with the African National Congress (ANC), he has since changed. His party, ActionSA, is now in coalition with the ANC in the three biggest metros in Gauteng. ActionSA has a mayor in Tshwane and a speaker in the City of Johannesburg, while they support the ANC in Ekurhuleni.

The fallout between ActionSA and the DA started after the blue party made an about-turn on the multiparty charter agreement that they would not work with the ANC. ActionSA then pulled out of the multiparty alliance. This was after the ANC opened the talks to form the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Mashaba refused to be part of the GNU, but recently, his tune changed. In the interview, Mashaba said they decided to work against the DA, and things changed for the better. According to Mashaba, Tshwane was the best example of greatness if the DA is not involved.

He said what Tshwane has achieved in six months without the DA was beyond their expectations as ActionSA. “We want South Africans to be aware, if you want to collapse a coalition arrangement, invite the DA into that mix,” Mashaba said. Meanwhile, ActionSA is engaged in talks with the ANC over the budget.