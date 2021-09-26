Mashatile clears air on money handout in Limpopo
Share this article:
Tarryn-Leigh Solomons
ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile has denied any malicious attempt during his money handout in Limpopo on Sunday.
He told Independent Media that he attended a church service in Makhado and during tithe offerings he handed money to his team to contribute as well.
On Sunday morning, Eskom’s former interim group chief executive Matshela Koko took to Twitter to publicly lambaste Mashatile’s handing out money following the challenges the ruling party had with the payment of staff salaries.
A tweet shared by Mpho Mathoho reads: “ANC Treasurer, Paul Mashatile handing out money to congregants in Limpopo, where he is doing door-to-door campaign. ANC staffs have not been paid for at least three months now via @PelaneM #Election2021 #ANCLGE2021 [sic].”
Koko retweeted the post and wrote: “This is wrong in so many ways. Mara ke this is the ANC we have come to know of @PaulMashatile and @CyrilRamaphosa. Flaunting cash when your own ANC staff has not been paid [sic].”
But Mashatile assured that no wrongdoing was done.
"It is not true that I was handing out money to the congregants. We attended a church service in Makhado and during the tithe offering I handed money to my team so that I'm not the only one contributing to the offering," Mashatile said.
“This is something very common in church where people share money. It was not an attempt to buy votes,” he added.
Political Bureau