Mashatile clears air on money handout in Limpopo

ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile has denied any malicious attempt during his money handout in Limpopo on Sunday.

He told Independent Media that he attended a church service in Makhado and during tithe offerings he handed money to his team to contribute as well.

On Sunday morning, Eskom’s former interim group chief executive Matshela Koko took to Twitter to publicly lambaste Mashatile’s handing out money following the challenges the ruling party had with the payment of staff salaries.

A tweet shared by Mpho Mathoho reads: “ANC Treasurer, Paul Mashatile handing out money to congregants in Limpopo, where he is doing door-to-door campaign. ANC staffs have not been paid for at least three months now via @PelaneM #Election2021 #ANCLGE2021 [sic].”