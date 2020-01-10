Mashatile denies claims of cracks within ANC leadership amid Mabuza-Gordhan spat









ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) Kimberley - ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has denied claims of emerging cracks within the ANC leadership after Deputy President David Mabuza accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom of misleading President Cyril Ramaphosa about load shedding. Mabuza made the claims on Wednesday as the party’s top leadership drummed up support throughout the Northern Cape for its 108th birthday anniversary scheduled for Saturday in Kimberley. Gordhan is Ramaphosa’s close ally and his claims saw renewed calls for his removal from the cabinet by those who were opposed to him within the party, including the Free State ANC Youth League. Leading the Presidential Golf Day, which is part of the build-up activities for the January 8 rally, Mashatile said while he had no knowledge of Mabuza’s accusations of Gordhan, it had nothing to do with factional battles within the party, which is preparing for its national general council (NGC) in June. “I personally have not heard what the deputy president had said, so I cannot comment on it, but it would have nothing to do with factions in the ANC,” Mashatile said.

Mashatile said the party national officials would quiz Mabuza about his allegations.

“Maybe he knows something. We will engage with him when we meet. We have not been able to meet,” he said.

He also denied that there were tensions among the party’s officials, who have been accused of positioning themselves ahead of the NGC, where Ramaphosa’s detractors are rumoured to be plotting to oust or weaken him by pointing out his failures since he took over.

“The top six of the ANC is working very close together. We are leading the process of unity from the top and you can see even our theme for this year emphasizes unity. Whatever Mabuza may have said would have nothing to do with him not working well with the president,” Mashatile said.

Ramaphosa and other officials rested on Friday following a week long campaign across the five regions of the province, in which they encouraged the party’s faithful to attend its birthday bash.

Around 1 000 guests, including business leaders, were expected to attend the party’s fundraising gala dinner on Friday night ahead of the Saturday rally.

Political Bureau