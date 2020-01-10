Kimberley - ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has denied claims of emerging cracks within the ANC leadership after Deputy President David Mabuza accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom of misleading President Cyril Ramaphosa about load shedding.
Mabuza made the claims on Wednesday as the party’s top leadership drummed up support throughout the Northern Cape for its 108th birthday anniversary scheduled for Saturday in Kimberley.
Gordhan is Ramaphosa’s close ally and his claims saw renewed calls for his removal from the cabinet by those who were opposed to him within the party, including the Free State ANC Youth League.
Leading the Presidential Golf Day, which is part of the build-up activities for the January 8 rally, Mashatile said while he had no knowledge of Mabuza’s accusations of Gordhan, it had nothing to do with factional battles within the party, which is preparing for its national general council (NGC) in June.
“I personally have not heard what the deputy president had said, so I cannot comment on it, but it would have nothing to do with factions in the ANC,” Mashatile said.