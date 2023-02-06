Mashatile refuses to be drawn on Cabinet reshuffle after being sworn in as ANC MP

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has refused to be drawn on the imminent Cabinet reshuffle, saying he was an ANC MP. This was after the Speaker presided over the swearing-in of Mashatile, ANC second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, former KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and former Joburg mayor Parks Tau on Monday.

The four ANC members took their seats in the National Assembly amid speculation that they would be going into Cabinet as deputy president and ministers respectively. Mashatile is expected to take over as from Deputy President David Mabuza, who heightened speculation at the weekend when he confirmed that he had resigned. Mabuza said this was in preparation for Mashatile to take over from him as deputy president, following his election in Nasrec.

Mashatile refused to be drawn on whether there would be a Cabinet reshuffle. He also said Ramaphosa has not yet briefed the Top 7 of the ANC on the changes in his national executive. He said it was not the first time he had served in the Cabinet.

Mashatile served as the Minister of Arts and Culture, between 2010 and 2014, during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure. At the ANC conference in 2017 he was elected treasurer-general and at the last conference in December he was elected deputy president. He said he was an MP.

"I have been deployed as an MP. I have done it before," said Mashatile. He said as far as he knew, Mabuza was still the deputy president.