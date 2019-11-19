Johannesburg - ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has moved to reject allegations that politically exposed persons were allowed to loot around R1.3 billion through the controversial Alexandra Renewal Project under his tenure as human settlements MEC.
On Tuesday, Mashatile appeared before the SA Human Rights Commission’s Alex Inquiry to answer on his role on the ARP project which was started in 2001 as part of developing and decongesting Alexandra, which is one of the country’s poorest and most densely populated townships.
Those who worked on the ARP over the years have however been accused of squandering as much as R1.3bn of the money that had been pumped into the project.
Mashatile, who oversaw the project from its inception in 2001 until he was redeployed from the human settlements portfolio in 2004, rejected that money was ever stolen through corruption under his watch.
He also denied that there was ever a fixed budget allocated for the ARP as the project was budgeted for by different departments and different spheres of government.