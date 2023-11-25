Mashatile wants harsh sentences against perpetrators of GBV

Deputy President Paul Mashatile wants harsh sentences against people who are found guilty of murdering and abusing women and children. Mashatile said the increase in gender-based violence cases was alarming and they want judges and magistrates to impose harsh sentences to deter perpetrators.

He said last year President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law three Bills intended to clamp down on gender-based violence. The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill, the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill and the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill had been tabled in Parliament by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in 2020 following a huge public outcry over escalating GBV cases. Ramaphosa signed the bills into law last year.

Mashatile said on Saturday, during the launch of 16 Days of Activism Campaign for No Violence Against Women and Children in Mpumalanga, the courts must apply appropriate sentences against those found guilty of GBV. “The State must be tough on violence against women and children. They must mete out appropriate sentences. We call on our courts not to be soft on perpetrators ,” said Mashatile. He said recent figures on crimes committed against women and children were disheartening.

“We are committing as society, as men and government, because as of the 2022/2023 fiscal year, almost 53,900 South Africans reported being a victim of a sexual crime. “With 4,726 rape incidents reported to have taken place at either the home of the rape victim or the home of the perpetrator, which is known to the victim, such as a family member, a friend, or a neighbour. “It is also disheartening to note that 293 innocent children have also tragically lost their lives, leaving behind a void that can never be filled. It is mortifying to mention that during the same period, a total of 361 incidents of attempted murder and 1,820 cases of assault causing grievous bodily harm were tragically inflicted upon innocent children. We must put an end to this!,” said Mashatile.

He said the courts have a responsibility to impose harsh sentences against those involved in the murder of women and children. The courts have to take action against those found guilty of sexual violence against women and children. Communities must reclaim the streets from perpetrators of gender-based violence.

Those who are known must be reported to law enforcement agencies and appropriate action must be taken against them. The new laws will strengthen mechanisms to fight the scourge of GBV and close all the loopholes in the system.