Amos Masondo Picture: Sizwe Ndingane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Amos Masondo has been elected unopposed as the new chairperson of the National Council of Provinces on Thursday. Masondo takes over from Thandi Modise after she was elected Speaker of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Masondo was the mayor of the City of Johannesburg for many years before he came to Parliament.

In the National Assembly he served in the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs before he was appointed co-chairperson of the ethics committee.

Former Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas is going to be Masondo's deputy.

Lucas takes over from Papi Tau.

The election of the presiding officers of the NCOP brings to an end Parliamentary processes ahead of the start of the new term.

The NCOP consists of some 90 delegates and ensures that the interests of provinces are taken into account by national government.





Provincial legislatures appoint six permanent delegates to the NCOP and four special delegates, which includes the premiers of provinces.





Political parties represented in the legislatures form part of each provincial delegation, proportional to their representation in the province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in June where he will lay out his plans for the next five years.

Another senior ANC MP Seiso Mohai has been elected unopposed as the chief whip of the NCOP.

Mohai will be returning to the position he occupied in the last Parliament.

Mohai is also the ANC caucus chairperson.

Political Bureau and African News Agency (ANA)