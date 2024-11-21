Massive salary increase for Joburg councillors as city crumbles financially

As the City of Johannesburg grapples with financial difficulties including water shortages, the looming threat of power cuts by Eskom due to unpaid bills, and rising fatalities linked to spaza shops, city council have approved a salary raise for its councillors. Noteworthy, is the R83,701 increase in City Mayor Dada Morero's pay. In an extra-ordinary council meeting held on Wednesday, about 146 councillors voted in favour of approving a new salary hike. A total of 33 voted against the hike, while the 70 members abstained.

A total of 249 councillors debated the matter. During the meeting, those opposing the salary increase expressed concerns about the negative public perception it could create, especially given the frustration voiced by Johannesburg residents regarding the city's current condition. Despite these objections, the city proceeded with approving the salary hikes.

This means that the mayor will be R1,585,052 up from R1,501,351. The Speaker will get R1,280,117 up from R1, 212,520, council members will get R1,205,85 from R1 142 175, chair of oversight committees will receive R1,170,478 up from R1,108,670 and part-time councillors will take home R593,610 from R562,265. Parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) rejected the proposal, stating that the move will further cripple the city financially.