Matric results: Political parties congratulate matric class of 2024 while demanding education system overhaul

The matric class of 2024 has received widespread congratulations from various political parties and various leaders, marking an encouraging pass rate of 87.3%. While the success of this cohort is celebrated, many voices have raised concerns about the state of South Africa's education system, calling for urgent reforms to address disparities and systemic challenges.

Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson on Basic Education, Dr. Delmaine Christians, congratulated the successful matriculants, emphasising the significance of their achievement in the face of challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and socioeconomic adversity. "Their success is a testament to their hard work and the commitment of teachers, school leaders, and families across the country," Christians said. The DA also welcomed Minister Gwarube's strategic reorientation towards early childhood development (ECD) and the foundation phase of education. They proposed strengthening the South African Council for Educators (SACE) to ensure teachers are equipped to provide quality education.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also offered their congratulations, stating: "We wish you well and encourage all of you to pursue education in institutions of higher learning." The party also stressed that education is the key to the future. Build One South Africa (BOSA) similarly extended its congratulations to the class of 2024, applauding the hard work of students, teachers, and families. However, BOSA underscored the importance of addressing systemic issues in the education sector, calling for reforms to ensure that all South African learners have the opportunity to thrive. They focused on the need for substantial interventions to fix what they deemed a "broken" system. BOSA voiced concern about the true pass rate, highlighting that the real figure of those who started in Grade 1 in 2013 and passed matric in 2024 is only 51%. "This means over 590,000 young people didn’t make it," BOSA said, calling for significant reforms in the education system, including scrapping the 30% pass mark and increasing teacher salaries.

Moreover, The GOOD Party congratulated the matriculants but took a more critical stance on the education system, arguing that the reported pass rates mask deeper issues. "The much-hyped percentage of pass marks is a singularly inaccurate measure of the health of our basic education system," the party stated. GOOD Party pointed out that the dropout rate remains alarmingly high, with more than 40% of learners who started Grade 1 in 2013 failing to complete their matric. The party called for greater investment in education, emphasising that government spending should prioritise basic education over other areas.

In contrast, the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal celebrated their province's strong performance, noting the record 84,000 bachelor passes achieved. "We salute ANC Deputy Secretary Cde Sipho Hlomuka for doubling his efforts to ensure that the historic mission of the ANC is fulfilled," the ANC in KZN said. ''KwaZulu-Natal achieved the highest number of bachelor passes and a record number of 84 000. ANC KwaZulu-Natal achieved the highest number of distinctions.'' They also paid tribute to teachers, organised labor, school governing bodies, and all staff members involved.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Lestike, from the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, congratulated the matriculants, commending their hard work, perseverance, and dedication. "May this accomplishment serve as a foundation for even greater achievements in the years to come," Chikunga said. The department also urged parents to provide psycho-social support to young people who did not succeed, reminding them that they have the power to change their futures. Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen also congratulated the class of 2024, calling their achievement "inspiring" and affirming the commitment to creating a better life for all. "I want to congratulate the matric class of 2024 on achieving a historic pass rate," Steenhuisen said.