Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, congratulated the matric class of 2018 for keeping the pass rate above 70 percent, and said the achievement underscored the importance of working together. “As South Africans, we can all take pride in the dedication shown by learners and educators. Together, they have presented our nation with another cohort of young people whose life chances have been significantly enhanced, and whose success in basic education is indeed reversing the damage inflicted on generations of South Africans who were deprived of quality education under apartheid," said Ramaphosa.

The Presidency said the class of 2018 was the fourth-largest cohort in the history of basic education to register for the NSC examination.

Ramaphosa said this illustrated the impact of government’s support to poor learners and their families.

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga made the announcement of the 2018 National Senior Certificate results on Thursday evening in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The national matric pass rate is 78.2 percent with progressed learners included an improvement of 3.1 percent, compared to the 75.1 percent of the previous year.

Meanwhile, Parliament's portfolio committee on basic education congratulated the matric class and committee chairperson Nomalungelo Gina said the committee was excited with the 2018 matric pass mark.

The committee called on the basic education department to sustain the improvement in the pass mark.

“We have noted the continued improvement of the Grade 12 results since 2014 and especially by the Free State province. But the committee wishes to congratulate the Eastern Cape province for the improvement it has made in the 2018 results," said Gina.

"This kind of performance by the province is inspiring and should give all those who were involved in the sector comfort and hope that they can do better. Challenges in the system are there, most of which are not education related but impact on the performance of learners."

