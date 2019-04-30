International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Tuesday declined to comment further on the current impasse between the Botswana government and businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe with minister Lindiwe Sisulu saying the matter is "subjudice." Sisulu recently met with Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi during her visit to the neighbouring country upon the request of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to Sisulu, the pair reached an agreement regarding the debacle around Radebe saying the matter was an isolated issue that has nothing to do with the relation between the two countries.

"When we read about it in the media, we became very concerned and thought we should convey to the people of Botswana that the government of RSA has very good relations with them and this has nothing to do with media reports," she said.

Sisulu added that Botswana had taken a decision that Radebe, who is the wife of Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, the sister of businessman Patrice

Motsepe and Ramaphosa's sister-in-law must obtain a visa if she wants to gain access into the country.

There is currently no visa requirement for South Africans wishing to travel to Botswana but Sisulu said Masisi's country insists that Radebe have one.

Last week, Botswana imposed travel restrictions on Radebe alleging that she was part of a campaign to oust the Botswana leader. She has been accused of trying to duly influence the outcome of an elective conference held by the ruling party - the Botswana Democratic Party.

"The Motsepe family has taken up legal action on the matter. But the relations between Botswana and South Africa remain extremely solid and that the matter that was in the newspapers has nothing to do with the South African government," she said.

Early this week, Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama wrote a letter after Motsepe threatened to sue the party on the matter. But Mngxitama charged that Motsepe had to "desist with his attempts to bully" the BLF, adding they refused being silenced by him.

Political Bureau