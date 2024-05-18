May 29 is D-Day, we are coming, they thought we were joking - Zuma

“They labelled of Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) ‘fake’ and thought we were playing when it was launched, but watch this space, May 29 is coming and you’ll witness the real government,” former president Jacob Zuma told supporters at the packed Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday. “Come election Day, May 29, they will feel us, they said we were a fake organisation and would not last. They didn’t know our intentions, elamancaba elizayo,” he said.

Zuma was addressing MKP’s people’s “mandate” rally that attracted a capacity crowd. This is just a week away from the 2024 national and provincial elections on May 29. During the his speech, Zuma said they want a new South Africa, and through his party, they will witness one.

This includes issues from safety and security, healthcare services, service delivery, proper water and sanitation and infrastructure. He said under an MKP government, no lawlessness would be tolerated and would dealt with swiftly. “This thing of the youth drinking alcohol and doing as they please will come to an end,” he said.

He promised that an MKP government would create jobs and business opportunities to improve the economy of the country. He criticised the current leadership for failing to deliver services to the people. “The people who are leading the country right now have lost direction of where the country is going. They are taking a wrong direction and they don’t want to hear anything,” he said.

Zuma said he was mentioning this because people needed to know the truth. He also indirectly condemned his 15-month sentence to prison in 2021 for contempt court for refusing to testify at the Zondo Commission into State Capture. He said when people hate you, they will even send you to jail for no reason.

“When the court hates you, they sentence you, even when you are innocent,” he said. He assured that this will be done away with when they take power, stressing that traditional leaders will have power and influence over some matters. “When kings still had power, they would iron out matters within the community and not wait for the matters to go to court, but under MKP, all will change,” he said.