South Africans should make 2020 the year to turn the country around and the year to reach out to others to strengthen the nation, DA leader John Steenhuisen said. Picture: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - South Africans should make 2020 the year to turn the country around and the year to reach out to others to strengthen the nation, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said on Wednesday, wishing all a blessed Christmas. "To all across South Africa celebrating the birth of Christ today, I would like to wish you peace and joy this Christmas. May this holy day be a reminder of the blessings in your own life, as well as a celebration of love and goodwill to those around you," Steenhuisen said.

He urged people to take a moment to thank their family and friends.

"And also take a moment to reflect on the love and understanding it will take for us to build a strong, united and prosperous South Africa where all can share in its blessings," he said.

"Let us make 2020 the year in which we not only turn our country around, but also reach out to each other as fellow human beings. Because we are so much stronger as a nation when we stand side by side and face the future together. A happy Christmas filled with God’s richest blessings to you all."