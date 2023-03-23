Mayor defends ‘restoring’ Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s name on the building of King Cetshwayo District Municipality

Richards Bay – The mayor of the King Cetshwayo District Municipality anchored in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal has defended his council's decision to “restore” the name of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on their headquarters. Thami Ntuli says he disputes allegations that by doing so, the IFP-run municipality was placing Buthelezi above revered Zulu kings like Cetshwayo.

King Cetshwayo is the one who ordered the battle of Isandlwana in January 1879 when the Zulu impi inflicted the first defeat on the British imperial army. The political uproar started two weeks ago when it emerged that the district municipality had set March 31 for the ceremony to rename the building in the port city of Richards Bay. He said the building was built during the reign of the IFP when the mayor was BV Mthethwa, a party stalwart. The building’s official name was Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi House and it was recorded as such.

NEWS: King Cetshwayo district mayor Thami Ntuli has rubbished claims that by restoring the old name of their headquarters in Richards Bay they are elevating Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi above Zulu Kings. Ntuli says previous political administration spitefully changed the name pic.twitter.com/trAcTyZ4av — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 23, 2023 He alleged that when the IFP lost power, there was a genuine renaming of the district from Uthungulu to King Cetshwayo District Municipality. This was done in honour of the legendary Zulu king who is buried among the Shezi clan of Nkandla after the British colonisers, in retaliation, refused him the right to be buried with others in Ulundi, when he died in February 1884 while living in Eshowe. The Nkandla Local Municipality is one of five local municipalities that make up the district municipality.

“The King Cetshwayo District Municipality has resolved to correct the wrongs of the previous administration and restore the official name of its district headquarters in Richards Bay, in northern KwaZulu-Natal. “The municipality rejects the false narrative being created that the municipality is seeking to change the name of the municipality. “This is simply incorrect.

"The King Cetshwayo District council resolved on 29 March 2022 (council resolution number KCDM162/2022) to restore the building name to the ‘Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi House’. “Prince Buthelezi is no stranger to South Africans, as an elder statesman he is also the longest-serving traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, having served three kings – King Bhekuzulu, King Goodwill Zwelithini and the reigning King, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. “He also played a pivotal role in ensuring the ascension of the current king to the throne, as well as his father and predecessor, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

“Prince Buthelezi is a direct descendant of King Cetshwayo as his mother, Princess Magogo, is the daughter of King Dinuzulu, the son of King Cetshwayo.” Ntuli did not address the issue of the costs involved, even though several figures have been punted on social media by those opposed to the move. [email protected]