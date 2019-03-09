Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou said the Hawks' raid on the municipality was "dramatic and unnecessary" as the institution was cooperating. Photo by African News Agency (ANA).

Rustenburg - A raid on the Rustenburg Local Municipality by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, was unnecessary, mayor Mpho Khunou said on Friday.



"It was a bit dramatic and unnecessary, especially considering the fact that the municipality has been cooperating. This heavy-handed approach by the Hawks where they are looking for things that we are not responsible for, that is something that remains quite baffling. But we will take that up with the relevant authorities," he said.





The Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation at the municipality on Tuesday in connection with alleged tender fraud worth about R85 million.





Khunou said the raid was based on issues relating to Bonakude Consulting, which dealt with the review of financials; CMS Water Engineers, which was under the Municipal Infrastructure Grant; and Ultimate Dynamic, which was awarded by the Water Services Trust in Rustenburg.





"The major issue was the R85 million tender awarded to CMS Water Engineers for the Bospoort Dam construction material in May 2018. Only R25 million was used and a physical verification of the materials was done on 26 February 2019. "

The municipality said it had provided the Hawks with the bid files in relation to Bonakude as well as CMS Water on two occasions - November 2018 and December 2018.





"These documents of which the search and seizure was obtained were in actual fact already in the possession of both the Klerksdorp Commercial Crime Unit as well as the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Unit.





"It is further concerning that a search and seizure was obtained and effected for a company named Ultimate Dynamic (Pty) Ltd which in actual fact is not a contract managed by the Rustenburg Local Municipality but rather the Rustenburg Water Services Trust," he said.





"It is therefore concerning that a search and seizure was obtained and effected for information that is already in the possession of the Hawks as well as on a contract not awarded nor managed by the Rustenburg local municipality."



