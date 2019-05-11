ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight and Member of the Mayoral Committee of Nelson Mandela Bay, Andile Lungisa. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Just when you thought party factions were a thing of the past, Andile Lungisa opted to attack fellow ANC member Fikile Mbalula on social media. On Friday, the ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight and Member of the Mayoral Committee of Nelson Mandela Bay said that the party's head of elections "was the poison that will kill the body of the ANC".

The bitter war started after Mbalula told Independent Media that if it was not for Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC would have scored less than 40% at the polls.

Shortly after that the ANC's secretary general Ace Magashule hit back at Mbalula saying his statement was "absolute nonsense".

In a social media tirade Lungisa said: "This is the philistine that betrayed us for a ministerial position when the ANCYL led by Cde Malema was under attack for advancing radical policies that have now been adopted by the ANC. He was President Zuma’s biggest sycophants when we stood on principle and truth.

"Now, he’s prostituting himself to and pathetically trying to create a cult of President Ramaphosa that he didn’t even support in the Nasrec elections."

Mbalula and Lungisa have a long friendship, and Lungisa's rant shocked social media users.

Mbalula is believed to have joined the Ramaphosa camp whilst Lungisa is set in Magashule's camp. It seems the factions had been on temporary hold until after the general and provincial elections and now that the ANC has won the elections, the Nasrec factions continue.

Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.