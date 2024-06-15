Mbalula adamant South Africa should celebrate ANC-DA GNU agreement deal

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election for a second term has reflected the country’s “tremendous” confidence in his leadership and also to lead the country into the new era. Ramaphosa was re-elected as president of the seventh administration on Friday night during the first sitting of parliament in Cape Town.

He and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema were nominated for the position of president in the sitting. Ramaphosa won the election with 283 votes, while Malema received 44 votes. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mbalula said the overwhelming support for Ramaphosa represented a vote of confidence in the resilience and stability of democracy.

“His election reflects the tremendous confidence of South Africans across society in his leadership and in his ability to lead the country into a new era. “The results of yesterday’s elections of leadership for two critical arms of state (legislatures and executive) affirms the ANC’s initiative to advocate for the coming together in a Government of National Unity in the interests of all South Africa,” he said. Although the ANC failed to win a majority at the elections, it has been able to maintain its political grip. On Friday, the ANC signed an agreement deal with the Democratic Alliance (DA) to form the GNU.

Mbalula is adamant that people must celebrate his party’s cooperation with the DA, adding that he was open to discussion on that. He explained that they were not in a grand coalition but a GNU and the DA is part and parcel of the unity. He said this will also be seen in the municipalities across the country to bring about stability.

"Despite our differences and the opposition from within, we have shown maturity to the world that South Africa indeed is not a failed democracy. "Nelson Mandela was smiling at us yesterday, that vision set since democracy has been put forward," he said.