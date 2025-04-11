Mbalula: ‘Budget negotiations going smoothly, as ANC prepares to meet DA this weekend’

The African National Congress (ANC) has mentioned that discussions with political parties surrounding the National Budget impasse are “going smoothly” and are likely to bring positive results, the party’s scretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday. “Political parties are cooperating, and we are engaging. By next week, we will have a roadmap with a way forward on the budget,” Mbalula said during a media briefing held in Sandton.

“At the present moment, we are sailing very nicely, and there has not been anything that seeks to suggest that we may end up with mayhem.” This comes as the ANC, which leads the Government of National Unity (GNU), continues meetings with both GNU partners and opposition parties, to resolve disputes over the 2025 National Budget. The budget, which includes the controversial 0.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) increase, has faced sharp opposition from some parties.

On Monday, IOL News reported that the ANC has decided to “press the reset button” on the GNU and open talks with additional parties. This followed the DA and FF+, both part of the GNU, voting against the budget fiscal framework. The ANC has since met with parties outside the GNU, including Build One South Africa (BOSA) and ActionSA, both of which supported the fiscal framework.

The party is on a mission to secure enough support to pass the budget. Mbalula said the ANC has not met yet with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), DA and FF+, Patriotic Alliance (PA), United Africans Transformation (UTA), and Rise Mzansi. "We will meet with some on Friday, but we will meet with the DA on Saturday and the Freedom Front Plus on Sunday," he said.

Mbalula added that all the parties that they have met agreed to convene next week to continue with negotiations and develop a unified path on the budget. “There are various suggestions that political parties are making and they are committed to making SA work beyond party affiliation, same as the ANC,” he said. “We took the initiative as the largest party to engage with other political parties, and we are doing very well thus far.”

Mbalula added that the ANC had already met with the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the Cape Coloured Party, and would continue to meet other parties through Monday. He added that a final decision on the National budget that has sparked widespread debate from opposition parties is expected to come next week. Meanwhile, Mbalula also clarified that there are currently no discussions about reconfiguring the GNU.

“Reconfiguration will be answered fully if one political party or two walk away,” Mbalula said. “One political party walking away from the GNU does not mean the collapse of the GNU - it means you then engage in a discussion about the reconfigurations.” [email protected]