Mbalula calls for justice as AfriForum defends principal in Cwecwe rape case

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula condemned AfriForum for defending the Bergview College principal accused of being involved in the rape case of seven-year-old Cwecwe from the Eastern Cape. The learner was raped in October last year, the mother confirmed. The principal is believed to be behind the incident.

He has reportedly refused to provide a DNA sample to police. This follows the police ministry's announcement that the principal and two other individuals have been asked to provide DNA samples as part of their investigation. AfriForum has called on the police to provide evidence supporting the claim that the school principal is a suspect in the alleged rape of a student.

Mbalula said it was a moral indictment on society that predators still find refuge in institutions meant to safeguard children. “Even more disgraceful is the involvement of organisations like AfriForum, who shield suspects rather than standing for justice. In moments of such horror, there is no race, no politics—only humanity, ubuntu qha. “We demand the arrest and prosecution of all involved and call on the police for swift, thorough action. Enough is enough!” he said.

Mbalula further called on all the ANC structures—led by the ANC Women’s League—including all progressive organs of civil society to intensify and sustain the support for Cwecwe and the family. “Justice for Cwecwe is not only about securing accountability - it is also a call to action against a system and a culture that continues to fail women daily. “It is a reaffirmation of our collective duty to build a society where survivors are heard, protected, and supported, and where perpetrators face the full might of the law,” he said.