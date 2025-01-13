Mbalula catching heat over yacht: 'Politician flaunting luxury while taxpayers struggle to make ends meet'

Fikile Mbalula is catching the heat once more over his controversial decision to travel to Robben Island in style with a yacht. The yacht belongs to Fernando Acafrao, a businessman and reportedly, Mbalula's friend.

Acafrao allegedly has lucrative multimillion-rand contracts with numerous government entities, according to reports. This lavish entrance occurred on Wednesday prior to the ANC's 113th anniversary celebrations in Khayelitsha. South Africans are also giving Mbalula a piece of their mind on social media.

"Yet another ANC politician flaunting luxury while taxpayers struggle to make ends meet! Fikile Mbalula's yacht stunt. It's a slap in the face to every South African who funds their lavish lifestyles," commented Ntokozo Masuku on X (formerly Twitter). Yet another ANC politician flaunting luxury while taxpayers struggle to make ends meet! Fikile Mbalula's yacht stunt.



it's a slap in the face to every South African who funds their lavish lifestyles. pic.twitter.com/IiXGEqax6B — Ntokozo Masuku (@visse_ss) January 13, 2025 Mbongiseni Mbatha accused Mbalula of being out of touch. "How do you even agree to enter into that knowing that the media is going to be there?"

The Fikile Mbalula's yacht shows a leader that is not in touch, how do you even agree to enter into that knowing that the media is going to be there — Mbongiseni Mbatha (@Mbatha10) January 13, 2025 "Materialism will be the end of Fikile Mbalula. On Friday at the ANCYL Peter Mokaba lecture he boldly proclaimed SA is the most unequal country, but he rocks up in Robben Island on a yacht! He wears a half million Rolex watch. In 2016, Sedgars paid Mbalula R680,000 for a holiday in Dubai," added 2Jays. Materialism will be the end of Fikile Mbalula. On Friday at ANCYL Peter Mokaba lecture he boldly proclaimed SA is the most unequal country, but he rocks up in Robin Island on a Yatch! He wears half million Rolex watch. In 2016, Sedgars paid Mbalula R680 000 for Dubai holiday

— 2Jays (@2Jays5) January 12, 2025 Lebona Cabonena implied that there is more than meets the eye in the debacle. "You wash my hands I wash yours! The yacht in question reportedly belongs to Fernando Acafrao, a businessman who has secured multiple multimillion-rand government contracts. "His company, Mobile Satellite Technologies, is known for providing mobile clinics to provincial governments." You wash my hands I wash yours!!!



