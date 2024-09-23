Mbalula defends Gordhan’s legacy and slams EFF’s remarks as ‘evil and morally repulsive’

The African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula has condemned the remarks of those who have tarnished the name of the late public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, and labelled them as evil. Mbalula said that on Sunday, while speaking at the memorial service organised by Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to honour Gordhan.

The memorial service was held at Johannesburg City Hall. Gordhan, the former public enterprises minister died on September 13, 2024 following a short battle with cancer. He was 75 years old. Following his death, many politicians expressed their condolences to the family of Gordhan and hailed him for shaping the country’s political landscape and governance.

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party said Gordhan died before he could face justice. "Gordhan's legacy is one of failure, exploitation, and corruption. May we never allow another Pravin Gordhan to rise again," the party said. The EFF said Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism.

The party said it will not shed a tear for the likes of Gordhan, “nor will we celebrate the false legacies created by his apologists”. “He will be remembered for his role in stifling the growth of our nation, destroying the hopes of millions, and enabling the collapse of our state entities.” Meanwhile, in response to the EFF’s remarks on Gordhan’s death, Mbalula slammed the party for tarnishing his name and labelled the party’s statement as evil. “Following comrade PG’s (referring to Pravin Gordhan) passing, those who were the beneficiaries of corruption and their morally bankrupt supporters against when comrade PG fought so hard were quick to insult his memory and slander his name,” he told the crowd.

Mbalula said people battled false narratives about Gordhan in order to achieve their goals. “Not only was his shameful and morally repulsive, but it is also downright evil.” Mbalula was clearly referring to the EFF as it has voiced criticism that it will not shed a tear over Gordhan’s death. “This is the kind of conduct that society must eschew and respect with the contempt it deserves. As a society, our moral values and culture frown against speaking ill of the deceased. Yet, scoundrels who have no inclination to meet moral values dared tarnish a man who risked his life for the common good of our nation. We must therefore uphold this value at all times and lambast those whose conduct is at odds.”

Mbalula said Gordhan was able to defend himself, and he did so when he was still alive. “He stood for what he believed in and probably he is looking upon us and saying these fellows are doing a lousy job. He stood up when it was not fashionable, and stood for the truth.” He said many people looked at Gordhan when he was doing a good job, but they did not stick out their necks to stand up for his difficult task.

“It's not easy to stand up against corruption and to stand against essentially those who employ you. He did not stand for a position and fight for a position. Even when he stood against the ANC, he knew that the ANC was an important vehicle.” He added: “Leaders come and go, but the African National Congress must remain as the vehicle of the people of South Africa and comrade PG understood that, and that is why he stood firm.” Gordhan was buried last week on Thursday, September 19, with a special official funeral.