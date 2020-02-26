Cape Town - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has defended the appointment of Bonginkosi Mpondo as an administrator at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) following the dissolution of the interim board.
“It is something that had to be done. It is something done within the prescript of the law,” Mbalula said on Wednesday.
He went to length to explain in detail the process he followed including consulting President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Treasury and the Cabinet in appointing Mpondo late last year.
Mbalula made the statement when he briefed the transport portfolio committee on the appointment and plans to address challenges at the entity.
The briefing comes at a time the minister is facing a legal challenge from civil society coalition #UniteBehind.