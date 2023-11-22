Mbalula gives 48 hours for ‘unruly’ mayor to provide reasons why he should not be suspended

A now-viral video of the Mayor of Kopanong Local Municipality in the Free State threatening a Jagersfontein resident who complained about potholes on social media lands him in hot water. An ANC member, who is a mayor in the area, Xolani Tseletsele, stormed the home of Kalebe Kalebe, and verbally threatened and abused him over the past weekend.

The video sparked outrage among residents and social media users who said the ANC has now deployed people who abused people instead of serving them. Addressing the matter, ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, called for immediate action against Tseletsele, stating that his actions posed a threat to the wellbeing of an ordinary citizen in his private home. “I have conveyed the following message to the Free State Provincial Secretary that immediate action has to be taken against Mayor Xolani Tselesele,” he said.

He added that the action gravely violated the Constitutional obligations of ANC representatives and went against its renewal principles. “Such behaviour not only taints the integrity of the ANC, but also undermines the dignity of our people,” he said. This is as the party battles pressure to retain power in the upcoming general elections in 2024.

In addressing the misconduct and unruly behaviour of Tselesele, Mbalula said the following ANC rules have been followed: - Rule 25.56 of the ANC Constitution states that “The NEC, NWC, PEC or PWC, as the case may be, may at any stage before the commencement of disciplinary proceedings against a member summarily suspend the membership of that member following the provision of this rule.” - Rule 25.57. (3) that further states that: “Before making such a decision, the NEC, the NWC, The PEC or the PWC, as the case may be, shall: Consider the impact on the repute of the Organisation of the alleged violation or act of misconduct and/or further acts of misconduct that the member could engage in.”

Under the circumstances, Mbalula has given Tseletsele 48 hours to provide reasons as to why he should not be placed on suspension. Tseletsele has released a statement of apology on social media, stating that he has apologised to Kalebe. "I have apologised to Kalebe and his family. Any comment or politically motivated views to treat me like I have killed or raped or stolen money in any way - let's contest each other on ideas of the revolution," he wrote.

He added that he would consistently apologise to the ANC and the people he served. Tseletsele serves as the ANC Youth League provincial chairperson. [email protected]