Carl Niehaus. File photo: Cara Viereckl.

Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been slammed by ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula and Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom in yet another public spat involving senior leaders of the governing party. The drama played out on Wednesday after Niehaus took to social media to complain about being blocked on Twitter by Mbalula.

Niehaus accused Mbalula of disrespecting his seniors in reference to ANC secretary general Ace Magushule, who over the past few days have disagreed on the role played by President Cyril Ramaphosa in saving the ANC in the elections.

Hmmm so this young chap, Mr. Fearfokkol 🙄, @MbalulaFikile, has gone & blocked me. He seems to fear much, especially engagement about his blatant opportunism, careerism & lack of repect for his seniors, such as the SG of the ANC, comrade @Magashule_Ace. Talk about real cowardice! pic.twitter.com/q1SB8GMIrz — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) May 15, 2019

This was after Mbalula said on Twitter the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) was sent by Magashule after they lashed out at him for his stance towards the secretary-general.

But, Mbalula wasted no time in having a go at Niehaus, accusing him of being a "crook".

You are a crook what the hell you doing at luthuli house is still a mystery to us now that we are done with elections we must deal with you . — Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) May 15, 2019

This guy is well known crook he is employed at our head office how come njani? Fraudster. — Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) May 15, 2019

Hanekom then joined in the fray, asking Niehaus to talk about his controversial past when he conned his comrades over a non existent funeral of his mother.

Carl, let's rather talk about the money you took from people with your story about having bone marrow cancer. A Deputy Minister even went to the funeral of your mother, only to discover that she was still alive. https://t.co/1gRCKsHNng — Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) May 15, 2019

DA MP Dean MacPherson said: "Only cowards fake their mothers' death to pay off debts."

Niehaus, formerly an ANC national spokesperson, was exposed two years ago as having “killed off” his mother in an elaborate hoax to wriggle out of paying a R4.3 million debt.

Mbalula then asked what Niehaus was doing at the ANC headquarters.

"What is he doing at luthuli house? Employed to insult leaders of the ANC masquerading as former MK when he is never being (sic)."

Niehaus is one of the employees at the office of the secretary general at ANC headquarters.

