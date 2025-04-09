Mbalula labels Malema-Shivambu feud as fictional drama

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed the much-publicised feud between EFF leaders Julius Malema and former deputy Floyd Shivambu, labelling it a "fictional drama" and a mere "movie". Speaking at Luthuli House on Tuesday, Mbalula emphasised that the two are, in fact, very close friends, suggesting that the ongoing public rift is largely exaggerated for political effect.

He further revealed that Shivambu was tasked with managing former president Jacob Zuma and Dali Mpofu in the MK Party, adding to the complexity of the political alliances at play. “That’s a movie we’re being subjected to. That fight between Floyd and Julius? It’s not real — it’s fiction. These people are buddies. Floyd has been sent to manage Zuma in the MK Party and Dali Mpofu. ''Malema hates the ANC with a passion, him and Floyd combined,'' he said.

IOL previously reported that Shivambu dumped the party in August last year to join MK Party. His resignation from the party came just a month after the EFF was knocked out of its position as the third-largest party in the country. The MK Party overtook the EFF and became the official opposition in the National Assembly after the DA decided to join the Government of National Unity. In his announcement, Shivambu said his resignation and non-renewal of his EFF membership was not due to a lack of confidence in the organisation, but a revolutionary act that would allow progressive forces to unite and work together.

Mbalula's remarks come amid a broader discussion surrounding the ANC's stance on key issues such as VAT and the relationship with business and opposition parties. He highlighted that despite allegations, the ANC is not beholden to the Democratic Alliance (DA). According to Mbalula, the ANC remains committed to a mixed economy, balancing both capitalist and socialist principles, rather than fully embracing one ideology over the other. Mbalula also questioned the actions of the EFF, particularly during the recent parliamentary votes on the budget.

He pointed out that Malema and his party chose to vote with the DA, despite claiming opposition to them. “If Malema and his party had the majority that we have, do you think they would be working with the ANC? They won’t," Mbalula said, highlighting the inconsistency in their political actions. Mbalula took aim at business leaders, accusing them of mistakenly viewing the DA as their "saviour". He reiterated that the ANC's strategy is about unity and struggle, not simply catering to business interests.

"We are not beholden to the DA. We are beholden to South Africa," Mbalula said, emphasising that the ANC's focus remains on the country's transformation, especially within the context of a capitalist system.