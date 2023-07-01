Mbalula on Xola Nqola's removal: Decision can’t be revoked

The ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula slammed questions related to the suspension and removal of Xola Nqola as the convener and member of the ANCYL congress. Mbalula said the decision behind Nqola's cannot be revoked as he was appointed and not elected as a convener of the conference hence he was removed and not suspended.

He said him and the National Youth Task Team (NYTT) team were given a task to ensure that the operations of the league's conference run well. Xola was removed as the NYTT convener for allegedly convening and presiding over the league's conference at Komani in the Eastern Cape without approval from the party's top leadership. He urged the members of youth league to refrain from wrongdoing and cautioned that the ANC will not hesitate to act on any of their ill-discipline.

"I want to assure you, continue with your ill-discipline but your time will arrive. We will not hesitate to deal with ill-discipline in the organisation. If you want to hate us for that then it must be the case," he said. Mbalula emphasized that they will never tolerate wrong behaviour. Addressing the interference matters, Mbalula said the youth league has its capacity to elect their own leadership adding his presence in the congress was to oversee the discipline and nothing else.

He mentioned that they want the young people to reclaim their own youth league as that would retain the status of league. He added that disbandment of the youth league was problematic and stated the last time he was involved in the affairs of the league was when Julius Malema was elected as president. According to Mbalula, outcomes of the conference may not be perfect but would be tabled to ensure that the youth league deals with the challenges. He urged the ANCYL to lead and deal with the struggles of free education including financial exclusion at universities and other factors affecting them.