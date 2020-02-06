“We could have taken an easy path but this place is broken. The management is non-functioning,” Mbalula said while briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday.
He described the entity as “rotten to the core”, and said the Transport Department had taken bold steps to turn it around.
In December, Mbalula appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as Prasa administrator for one year following his decision to dissolve the board of directors.
Mbalula said in a report to the department, Mpondo said there were no back-up files at the entity.