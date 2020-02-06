Mbalula: Placing Prasa under administration ‘not an easy decision'









Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Tshedimosetso House/GCIS Johannesburg - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday the decision to place the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) under administration was not an easy one. “We could have taken an easy path but this place is broken. The management is non-functioning,” Mbalula said while briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday. He described the entity as “rotten to the core”, and said the Transport Department had taken bold steps to turn it around. In December, Mbalula appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as Prasa administrator for one year following his decision to dissolve the board of directors. Mbalula said in a report to the department, Mpondo said there were no back-up files at the entity.

Towards the end of the meeting, Mbalula received the news that the department had been slapped with court papers challenging the appointment of Mpondo. Mbalula said he had been unaware of the development, and vowed to oppose the court action.

Speaking at the meeting, Mpondo said Prasa officials had to create some semblance of order. “There is little order, if there is order.” Problems at the entity were around leadership and governance. The failure to appoint a chief executive was by design.

Prasa had little consequence management, and little to no proper keeping of records, with files to be used in disciplinary cases going missing.

Policies and standard procedures were not updated, and challenges to the rail network included security, vandalism, and a threat to the safety of staff and passengers.

Political Bureau