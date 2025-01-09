Mbalula promises to take the fight to the DA over services in the Western Cape

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalua assured the party members that they would take the fight to the DA in the Western Cape. Addressing a mini-rally at Harare in Khayelitsha as part of build up to the ANC 113 anniversary celebrations on Saturday, Mbalula said the ANC acknowledged that it was not in government in the DA-controlled province.

“We must come together to fight this DA. Where we can as the national government, we will bring services to the people. We will do exactly that,” he said. His comment came hot on the heels of a public spat between Deputy President Paul Mashatile and DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille over the former's claims that the DA-led government neglected areas such as Khayelitsha. Zille has since disputed Mashatile’s claims, saying the DA does more for Khayelitsha residents than they do in Camps Bay.

Mblalula told the crowd that he has informed the ANC councillors and comrades that he would bring a committee and Human Settlement Minister Thembi Simelane to attend to housing problems in Khayelitsha. “Thembi Nkadimeng (Simelane) will come and work with our councillors in the wards because you are complaining about housing issues. We are to fix housing issues. We have the means to do so and there is no DA that can stop us.” Mashatile made a similar undertaking earlier earlier this week.

He took a swipe at City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who was quoted as saying poor planning and not a desire to reconnect with the people had resulted in the ANC choosing the Mandela Park Stadium to host its anniversary celebrations. “We must fight the people of Cape Town, including that young man named Geordin.” Mbalula said the ANC was tired of filling up stadiums and it wanted to come to the people.

“What is wrong with the ANC coming to Khayelitsha?” He did not spare Zille from his attacks, saying she had called the people from the Eastern Cape refugees who erect shacks in Cape Town. “Who said Cape Town is theirs? Where we come from does not concern her. What we want are services,” he said, adding that Hill-Lewis should just provide services to the people.